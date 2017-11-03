Toronto Raptors forward C.J. Miles (flu symptoms) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, according to the Toronto Star's Laura Armstrong.

Slight change to this - Miles currently listed a *questionable* for tonight. https://t.co/Qqa0HbylPm — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) November 3, 2017

He missed shootaround this morning. Head coach Dwane Casey said that he could "possibly play" if his condition improves throughout the day.

In seven games so far this season, Miles is averaging 9.9 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds.

The Raptors (4-3) are facing a Utah team that has won three straight.