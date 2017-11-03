Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has exited the league's concussion protocol according to the Chicago Tribune.

While he has shown progress, he is still being held out of contact drills.

"It’s something where we’re going to take it day-by-day," Hoiberg told reporters. "Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see him (Saturday) and go from there. I know he's going to continue to come in and get his treatment."

"He feels good to get back in the gym and get a sweat. He still can’t do anything with impact. He’s still sore when he does that. He did increase his workload on the bike (Thursday) and will continue to do that."

Mirotic suffered a concussion and facial fractures after he and teammate Bobby Portis reportedly got into an altercation at practice prior to their season opener against the Raptors. Mirotic was hospitalized after taking a punch to the face.

Portis was suspended eight games by the club and is slated to return Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Mirotic told the Bulls that Portis had to go or he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause once he is eligible to be dealt in mid-January.

Last season, Mirotic averaged 10.6 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds.