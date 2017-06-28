An MLB umpire saved a woman from potentially jumping off a bridge, according to a report from Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

John Tumpane, set to umpire in Wednesday night’s Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, was on the way back from a run in the early afternoon. He was headed across Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente Bridge – just steps from PNC Park – when he reportedly noticed a woman climb over the railing.

Tumpane said he approached the woman and asked her what was going on.

“I just want to get a better look of the city from this side,” Tumpane told the Gazette she said to him.

“You don’t want to do that. It’s just as good from over here. Let’s go grab some lunch and talk,” he said.

Tumpane then grabbed hold of the woman and communicated to a bystander to call 911.

Tumpane said she struggled but he held on tight, waiting for help.

Thankfully, help came and the woman was taken to hospital.