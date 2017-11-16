The Major League Baseball Players Association has set a deadline for Monday to resolve the league's posting issue according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The deadline should reveal whether Japanese dual-sensation Shohei Ohtani will be eligible to be posted for the upcoming season.

Ohtani's team in Japan, the Nippon Ham Fighters, has previously agreed to post Ohtani. The only thing standing in his way is an official agreement between the MLB and NPB on a posting system.

Multiple reports indicated that a posting system was expected to be originally finalized at some point in December, but the MLBPA appears to be trying to speed that process up.