At least three Oregon Ducks football players have been hospitalized following off-season strength and conditioning workouts, reports The Oregonian's Andrew Greif.

Tight end Cam McCormick and offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi have been in a Springfield, Oregon hospital since late last week. The trio is listed in fair condition.

Poutasi's mother told Greif that her son had been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition described in NCAA medical handbook where broken muscle tissue causes "leakage into the blood stream of muscle contents." If untreated, the condition can result in renal failure.

"The safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do," the school wrote in a statement on behalf of their athletic department. "While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."

Sources tell Greif that the workouts, which began upon the students' return from winter break, were like military basic training in nature. Some players complained of blood in their urine following the exercises, a symptom of rhabdomyolysis.

New Oregon coach Willie Taggart visited the hospitalized players over the weekend.

The Ducks finished 4-8 last season, including a 2-7 record in Pac-12 conference play. It was the first time since 2004 that the team did not participate in a bowl game. Mark Helfrich was fired at season's end.