Report: Nationals acquire INF Kendrick
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Nationals have acquired infielder Howie Kendrick according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
Heading back to the Philadelphia Phillies will be lefty McKenzie Mills and international amateur signing bonus pool space.
In 39 games so far this season, Kendrick is slashing .340/.397/.454 with two home runs and 16 RBI.
Kendrick is a free agent after the 2017 season after he signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2016 season.