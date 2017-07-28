The Washington Nationals have acquired infielder Howie Kendrick according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Complete trade: Howie Kendrick and cash to #Nationals. LHP McKenzie Mills and int’l amateur signing bonus pool space to #Phillies. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2017

Heading back to the Philadelphia Phillies will be lefty McKenzie Mills and international amateur signing bonus pool space.

In 39 games so far this season, Kendrick is slashing .340/.397/.454 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

Kendrick is a free agent after the 2017 season after he signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2016 season.