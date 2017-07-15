The Washington Nationals are trying to shore up their bullpen by acquiring relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland A's, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Sources: #Nationals trying to acquire both Doolittle and Madson from #Athletics. Also continuing to scout and discuss other relievers. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2017

Rosenthal adds the Nationals are also monitoring other relievers as well.

Doolittle has a 3.38 earned run average, three saves, and 31 strikeouts in 21.1 innings for the A's this season. The 30-year-old sports a career 3.09 ERA and was named an All-Star in 2014, finishing that year with a career-high 22 saves.

Madson meanwhile, has a 2.11 ERA, one save, and 38 strikeouts in 38.1 innings in Oakland this season. The 36-year-old has a career 3.40 ERA and 86 saves over 12 seasons, split between the A's, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Madson owed rest of $7.5M in '17, $7.5M in '18. Doolittle: Rest of $2.6M, $4.35M in '18 with $6M club opt for '19, $6.5M club opt for '20. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2017

Both pitchers remain under contract past this season.