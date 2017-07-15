1h ago
Report: Nationals eyeing Doolittle, Madson
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Nationals 5 , Reds 0
The Washington Nationals are trying to shore up their bullpen by acquiring relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland A's, according to a report from Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal adds the Nationals are also monitoring other relievers as well.
Doolittle has a 3.38 earned run average, three saves, and 31 strikeouts in 21.1 innings for the A's this season. The 30-year-old sports a career 3.09 ERA and was named an All-Star in 2014, finishing that year with a career-high 22 saves.
Madson meanwhile, has a 2.11 ERA, one save, and 38 strikeouts in 38.1 innings in Oakland this season. The 36-year-old has a career 3.40 ERA and 86 saves over 12 seasons, split between the A's, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies.
Both pitchers remain under contract past this season.