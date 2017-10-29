The Washington Nationals have found their next manager in Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez according to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

sources: Davey Martinez is indeed nats choice to be new manager https://t.co/yMi6OydcbT — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2017

Martinez has spent 10 years has bench coach for manager Joe Maddon, from 2008-14 with the Tampa Bay Rays and 2015-17 with the Chicago Cubs.

The 53-year-old also spent 16 years as an MLB player with the Cubs, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Nationals fired manager Dusty Baker after they failed to advance in the NLDS, losing in five games to the Cubs.

The Nationals have yet to win a playoff series since the franchise relocated from Montreal in 2005.