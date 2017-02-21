Matt Wieters is staying close to home, but not in Baltimore.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports that the veteran catcher is nearing a deal with the Washington Nationals.

Sources: Nats are closing in on a deal for free agent catcher Matt Wieters — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 21, 2017

Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds that the deal is for two years with an opt-out after the first.

Sorry I misread my info: Wieters deal is 2 yrs with an opt out NOT an option. Sorry #Nationals — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 21, 2017

A four-time All-Star, the 30-year-old Wieters spent eight years with the Orioles.

Taken with the fifth pick of the 2007 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Wieters broke out in his third season in 2011.

The native of Goose Creek, South Carolina hit .262 with 22 home runs, 63 runs batted in and an .OPS of .778. He knocked in a career-high 83 RBI the next season.

After two injury-plagued years where he only appeared in a combined 101 games, Wieters rebounded nicely last season, batting .243 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI.

The fit with the Nationals isn't an obvious one for Wieters. The team traded earlier in the offseason for Derek Norris and also have Jose Lobaton under contract.

As of now, the Orioles' catching duties will be split between Welington Castillo and Caleb Joseph.