The NBA is investigating the Los Angeles Lakers due to possible tampering between Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and former Pacers superstar Paul George.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers filed tampering charges against the Lakers with the league confirming on Sunday that an investigation was underway.

The Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, but the 27-year-old has reportedly been interested in signing with the Lakers when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The Lakers have denied the allegations.