The NBA has long been perceived as having a problem with teams tanking, and it appears that the league is ready to take steps to correct the issue.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA "is aggressively pursuing draft lottery reform" that could be voted into legislation before the start of the upcoming season. Commissioner Adam Silver is a strong advocate for de-incentivizing tanking, per Wojnarowski, and would like to implement lower odds on the NBA's worst teams gaining the top picks in the draft; while conversely, having odds for better teams entering into the draft lottery increasing

Currently, the lottery is comprised of the 14 teams that fail to qualify for the postseason, with the team with the worst regular-season record having the best odds to gain the rights to the first overall pick.