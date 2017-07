Report: Nene agrees to new deal with Rockets

After a four-year, $15 million deal fell through due to a CBA exception Saturday, Nene and the Houston Rockets reportedly have a new deal.

Nene has agreed to new deal with Houston, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

The most recent deal is for three years and $11 million.

In 67 games last season with the Rockets, Nene averaged 9.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.