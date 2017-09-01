The NFLPA believes it has a strong case for challenging Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension, according to reports from ESPN.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Thursday night the NFLPA perceives serious flaws in the NFL’s investigation of Elliott’s case. Elliott was suspended six-games for his role in a domestic violence incident.

According to the ESPN report, NFL’s Director of Investigations Kia Wright Roberts testified that she was the only NFL employee to interview Elliott’s accuser, and added she would not have recommended discipline for Elliott based on her findings.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported later Thursday the PA filed a temporary restraining order, calling for the courts to block any suspension upheld by the league’s arbitrator, Harold Henderson.

According to the labour agreement, Arbitrator Harold Henderson must rule on the NFL's punishment "as soon as practicable." The Cowboys must cut their roster to 53 players by Saturday, and putting Elliott on the restricted list would give them an extra spot.

The NFL's 2016 rushing leader was suspended after the league concluded that he used physical force last summer in Ohio against his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied the allegations.

The personal conduct policy was amended three years ago to stiffen penalties in domestic cases. The change came after NFL was sharply criticized for its handling of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice.