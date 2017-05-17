Ninjas in Pyjamas is on the brink of returning to the European League Championship Series after a four-year hiatus, according to a report from ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Sources close to the situation tell Wolf the Swedish esports organization is finalizing the acquisition of the EU LCS spot earned by Fnatic Academy for $500,000.

Fnatic Academy won promotion to the LCS after the 2017 Spring Split, however Riot doesn’t allow organizations to own more than one team in the top-tier competition. With Fnatic safely in the LCS entering the 2017 Summer Split, the Academy is forced to sell their spot. Misfits and their Academy are operating under the same circumstances.

NiP CEO Hicham Chahine denied the reports of the acquisition in a statement to ESPN.

"Unfortunately the information regarding Ninjas in Pyjamas purchasing the Fnatic Academy League of Legends slot is incorrect. If we are to enter League of Legends in the future, I will be happy to confirm your information at that point," he said.

Despite the denial, NiP was listed as a potential buyer by Riot Games on Sunday.