Do the Maple Leafs need another proven defenceman?

Free agent defenceman Will Butcher and the Toronto Maple Leafs have not had any contact according to Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit.

The Columbus Blue Jackets however have reportedly made a pitch to Butcher.

Earlier Thursday, Jay Zawaski of 670 the Score in Chicago reported that the Butcher sweepstakes were wide open.

"Regarding defenceman Will Butcher: I'm told the sweepstakes are wide open. He's listening to all offers. No current leader / preferred team" Zawaski tweeted.

It was reported Wednesday that Butcher had talked to the Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. It is unclear if Butcher has been in talks with other clubs.

One team that has not contacted Butcher are the Lightning according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Butcher’s NHL rights were held by the Colorado Avalanche but officially expired on Aug. 16, making him an unrestricted free agent. Butcher didn’t sign his entry-level contract with the Avalanche despite the efforts of general manager Joe Sakic. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, No. 123 overall.

He was voted Hobey Baker winner as the NCAA’s top Division I player en route to a national championship with the University of Denver last season. In 43 games, Butcher had seven goals and 30 assists with a plus-27 rating, ranking ninth in the nation.

He is the first defenceman to win the award since Matt Gilroy in 2009.