Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks are close to finalizing a two-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon also reports the second year of the deal will be a team option.



Nowitzki averaged 14.2 points per game last year on a shooting percentage of .437. Both totals are the lowest since his rookie season in 1998-99.

The 39-year-old may be in the twilight of his career, but his impact on the sport has been undeniable. He is a 13-time All-Star, an MVP award-winner in 2007 and an NBA champion in 2011 when he led the Dallas Mavericks over the Miami Heat.

The Mavericks declined the team option on the final year of his two-year, $50 million deal he signed prior to the start of last season.

In 1,394 regular season games over 19 seasons, Nowitzki is averaging 21.7 PPG on a shooting percentage of .473.

Nowitzki is the fourth oldest player in the NBA, trailing Vince Carter, Manu Ginobili and Jason Terry.

The German sits sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 30,260 points scored. That is the highest number for an active player.