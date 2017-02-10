Charles Oakley has reportedly been banned from Madison Square Garden for life after an altercation at the arena during a New York Knicks game on Wednesday, according to Michael Kay of ESPN radio.

"Charles Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket," reported Kay on The Michael Kay Show Friday afternoon.

Oakley had courtside seats for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but was thrown out in the first quarter after allegedly directing comments towards Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley got into a shoving match with security and was forcibly ejected from the game. The 53-year-old was later charged with three counts of assault. Oakley says he wasn't doing anything that warranted an ejection.

Earlier Friday, MSG reportedly fired their security chief Frank Benedetto.

Oakley played with the Knicks for a decade from 1989 to 1998, helping the team make the 1994 NBA Finals where they fell to the Houston Rockets in seven games. The Knick great has had a shaky relationship with the franchise and Dolan ever since his departure.