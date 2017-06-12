New York Giants fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Star receiver Odell Beckham arrived at the team’s facility Monday, one day ahead of mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Beckham also posted a video with the caption hashtag “I’m back” to his Instagram account.

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike..." #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Beckham had skipped the Giants’ previous offseason training. The 24-year-old is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, with the Giants earlier this offseason picking up his fifth-year option.

Beckham will make $1.8 million this season and approximately $8 million next season, but is hoping for a new contract. The 2014 first round pick finished with 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Giants, and has 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns already in his three year career.