According to a Swedish report from the World Hockey Championship, IIHF officials are taking precautions to prevent speculated ice tampering at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

The report states officials believe poor ice conditions are not a result of the arena’s ice resurfacers or cooling systems, but rather something possibly being thrown on the ice.

Precautions put in place include not dimming arena lights during intermissions or player introductions, and staffing more volunteers around the ice to watch for anything being thrown.