Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher reported to the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN.

It was unclear if Oher would show after a tumultuous off-season for the former first round draft pick, well known as the subject of the book and move, “The Blind Side.”

Oher was not on the field however, according to the ESPN report.

Oher missed most of last season with a concussion and posted a photo of 10 pill bottles with the caption, “All for the brain smh” to his Instagram account late last week before deleting it.

Oher was cited for assaulting an Uber driver earlier in the off-season and had spotty contact with the team throughout the spring.

The 31-year-old is entering his third season with the Panthers, and second year of a three-year, $21.6 million deal he signed with the team ahead of last season.