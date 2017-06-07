It appears Bob Stoops' time with the Oklahoma Sooners is coming to an end as the legendary NCAA coach will retire after 18 seasons, according to The Oklahoman.

BREAKING: Bob Stoops will tell @OU_Football he is retiring after 18 seasons in charge of the program. (via @TheOklahoman). pic.twitter.com/YsS9gNGLla — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) June 7, 2017

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will reportedly take over.

The 56-year-old Stoops has a career record of 190-48 with the Sooners. He won a national championship in his second year as coach in 2000 and most recently claimed the Sugar Bowl with a victory over the Auburn Tigers in 2016. Oklahoma has won 10 Big 12 titles with Stoops on the sidelines.

He was hired on Dec. 1 1998.