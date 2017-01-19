Mark Trumbo is staying with the Baltimore Orioles.

The team has reached an agreement with the American League home run leader on a new three-year deal. The deal is pending a physical.

Confirming that #Orioles have 3-year agreement in place with Mark Trumbo, pending physical, according to industry source. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) January 19, 2017

The Baltimore Sun's Eduardo Encina was first with news of the deal.

Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports the deal has a total value of $37 million.

Source: Mark Trumbo's deal with the Orioles is for three years and around $37M. Slight deferrals lower the present-day value. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 19, 2017

Trumbo, 31, was acquired by the Orioles in December of 2015 from the Seattle Mariners along with C.J. Riefenhauser in exchange for Steve Cleavenger.

In 159 games for the Orioles last season, Trumbo hit .256 with 47 home runs and 108 runs batted in and an OBP of .316. It was the first time Trumbo hit the 30-home run plateau since 2013 when he did so as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

In 849 career games over seven seasons with the Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners and Orioles, the native of Villa Park, California has 178 home runs and 517 RBI.