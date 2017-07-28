1m ago
Report: Orioles to acquire right-hander Hellickson
TSN.ca Staff
The Baltimore Orioles will acquire right-hander Jeremy Hellickson according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Hellickson was scratched from his start Friday night with no apparent health issues.
So far this season for the Philadelphia Phillies, Hellickson is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA, well above his career average of 3.98.
Hellickson is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season after he signed a one-year, $17.2 million deal to return to the Phillies. He arrived there prior to last season in a trade that sent a minor league arm back to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hellickson was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2011 during his five-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays.