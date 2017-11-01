Why have the Broncos been so patient with Siemian?

Brock Osweiler is once again the man in the Mile High City.

9News' Mike Klis reports that Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will inform his team that Osweiler has replaced Trevor Siemian as the club's starting quarterback.

Klis reports that Osweiler and Siemian were told of the decision on Tuesday, coming in to meet with coaches on the team's off day.

The Broncos (3-5) have lost three straight games with Siemian committing 11 turnovers during the streak. The team visits the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) on Sunday.

Osweiler was 5-2 as a starter for the Broncos in final weeks of the 2015 National Football League season, coming in to replace the injured Peyton Manning. The team would go on to win Super Bowl 50.

After departing the Broncos as a free agent for the Houston Texans, Osweiler was traded to the Cleveland Browns before being released and resigning with the Broncos earlier this fall.

Since his return to Denver, the 26-year-old Osweiler has appeared in just one game, completing two passes in four attempts.