Japan's biggest star looks to be on his way to Major League Baseball.

Yahoo! Japan reports that two-way player Shohei Otani will be posted this winter by the Nippon Ham Fighters. Through five seasons, Otani has a slash line of .286/.359/.505 with 47 home runs and 163 runs batted in 389 games played. He's also recorded a 2.60 earned run average in 522.1 innings pitched.

What makes Otani's posting interesting is his age. At only 23, Otani is subject to the MLB's international signing rules. Not only will this cost Otani millions of dollars that the likes of Yu Darvish and Daisuke Matsuzaka received upon their arrivals, but it will preclude particular teams from bidding on the player due to their international amateur bonus pools being maxed out.

The $300,000 posting fee rules out the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals from making a play for Otani.

A reported 16 teams have scouted Otani this season, including the Toronto Blue Jays.