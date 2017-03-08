Overwatch League positions will be available for interested parties at a price tag as low as $2 million and potentially as high as $15 million, according to a report from the SportsBusiness Journal on Monday.

The report, which was later confirmed to ESPN by a source in the industry, said the lower-end cost of $2-5 million would be for franchises in non-major markets while places like Los Angeles could see the price rise up to three times as much.

ESPN earlier reported that Blizzard Entertainment and its Overwatch division have begun to feel out the market for potential landing sports for teams in the upcoming league. The targets are expected to be both esports and traditional sports owners. Sources told ESPN that Blizzard is looking at established traditional sports markets to house teams.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens and his Fortress Investment Group made the largest team purchase in esports history when they acquired the Cloud9 Challenger position in the North American League Championship Series for $1.8 million.

At $2-5 million and possibly $15 million, the Overwatch League and its future teams would easily raise the bar well above the cost of a professional League of Legends franchise.