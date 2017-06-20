After reports that Paul George was interested in joining the Lakers after he becomes a free agent in 2018, Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN are reporting that the Pacers and Lakers have engaged in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

The report also indicates that the Lakers have been adamant that they will not part with either the number two pick in the 2017 draft or with Brandon Ingram, the player they selected with the second overall selection in 2016.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports was first to report on Sunday that George informed the Pacers he would leave the team through free agency in 2018, though he did not formally request a trade.

The four-time all-star averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, leading the Pacers into the playoffs in 2016-17, where they were swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old has been a member of the Pacers since 2010-11, after they selected him 10th overall at the 2010 NBA Draft.

George has been named third team All-NBA three times, but failed to make an All-League team in 2016-17, which would have allowed the Pacers to offer him a five-year, $207 million Designated Player Veteran Exception. The max contract the team can now offer George is a five-year, $177 million extension.

According to the same initial report, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have also talked with the Pacers about a possible trade for George.

According to the same initial report, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have also talked with the Pacers about a possible trade for George.