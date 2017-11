The Green Bay Packers suffered another injury blow Monday night, with offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga reportedly tearing his ACL.

#Packers RT Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2017

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news, confirming what the Packers feared after Bulaga was injured in the team's 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions Monday night.

Bulaga is in his eighth season with the Packers after the team drafted him in the first round in 2010.