According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have cut tight end Martellus Bennett with failure to disclose physical condition designation.

Packers cut TE Martellus Bennett, as @FieldYates reported. Cut him with Failure to Disclose Physical Condition designation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2017

The move to cut the 30-year-old comes after Bennett was ruled out to play for the second week in a row. Bennett is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and head coach Mike McCarthy said the tight end won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Bennett, who has a reputation for being outspoken, recently came out on Instagram stating that 2017 would probably be his last season in the NFL.

“To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

However, no retirement announcement has been released.

Bennett was in his first year of a three-year, $21 million deal signed with the Packers this past offseason.

The 10-year veteran won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season and has also spent time playing for the Chicago Bears (2013-15), New York Giants (2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2008-11).

In seven games this season, Bennett has 24 receptions for 233 yards and no touchdowns.