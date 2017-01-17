Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is considered a longshot to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Nelson has a chance to play in the NFC Championship, but it's only a small one.

Nelson broke two ribs in the Packers' wild-card victory over the New York Giants. He was ruled out for the team's divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys, but did travel with the Packers.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy gave the latest official update on Monday, announcing Nelson was in a workout that day and had not been ruled out for Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Jared Cook led the Packers with six receptions for 104 yards against the Cowboys. Nelson led the team in both categories during the regular season.