The Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson fractured at least two ribs in Sunday's win over the New York Giants and is unlikely to play in the divisional round, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Monday Nelson would be rehab with the team's medical staff until at least Friday, but did not reveal the extent of the injury.

Nelson left in the second quarter of the 31-13 win over the New York Giants in a wild-card game Sunday. He took a shot to the left side of his body from safety Leon Hall's helmet while jumping for a pass that went incomplete.

The 31-year-old caught one pass for 13 yards before exiting. He spent Sunday in a hospital for observation.

Nelson led the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

Having missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL, Nelson is a candidate for the league's comeback player of the year award.

Packers' Receiving Stats vs. Giants Pos. Rec. Yards TD Davante Adams WR 8 125 1 Randall Cobb WR 5 116 3 Jared Cook TE 5 48 0 Ty Montgomery HB 3 41 0 Aaron Ripkowski FB 2 11 0 Jordy Nelson WR 1 13 0 Geronimo Allison WR 1 8 0

Davante Adams led the Packers with 125 yards against the Giants, while Randall Cobb posted 116 yards and three touchdowns in the win.