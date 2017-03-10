The Green Bay Packers have a made rare splash in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers will sign tight end Martellus Bennett, who spent last season with the New England Patriots.

Bennett appeared to confirm the signing with a picture of him with a Packers hat on posted to his Instagram page.

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Bennett, who turned 30 on Friday, has 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns with the Patriots last season.

He was traded to the Patriots by the Chicago Bears prior to the 2016 season.

Bennett posted a career-high 90 receptions for 916 yards with the Bears in 2014.

With the Packers, Bennett is set to replace tight end Jared Cook, who the Packers were reported to be moving on from earlier Friday.

Cook had 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, but hauled in 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games.

Following the Packers' NFC Championship loss to the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said re-signing Cook should be atop the team's priority list.

However, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports the chances of Cook returning "seem to be completely nil" and Cook will now begin visiting other teams.

Rodgers took to Twitter to show his approval of the signing Friday.