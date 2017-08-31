Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will have a chance to make $2 million in incentives added to his contract this season, according to a report from ESPN.

If Olsen hits all his incentives – for receptions, receiving yards, average yards per catch, and year-end honours, he will make $8.75 million according to the ESPN report, the fifth-highest total at his position.

“We had an opportunity present itself and we felt like it was a good opportunity to get something done,” Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney told ESPN. “He’s extremely consistent. He’s a tremendous player. It was just a unique situation.”

The 32-year-old Olsen finished with 80 receptions for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers last season. In 10 NFL seasons split between the Panthers and Chicago Bears, Olsen has 622 receptions for 7,365 yards and 52 touchdowns.