Predators draft and development has them in uncharted territory

The Florida Panthers head coaching slot could remain vacant for another three weeks, if general manager Dale Tallon is set on speaking to the final name on his short list.

According to Harvey Fialkov of the Florida Sun Sentinel, the team is waiting to interview Nashville Predators assistant coach Phil Housley. With the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final, that interview cannot take place until after the Cup is handed out - June 5 at the earliest, June 14 at the latest.

Nashville advancing means Tallon must wait longer to interview Asst Phil Housley for coaching vacancy #flapanthers — Harvey Fialkov (@hfialkov) May 23, 2017

Housley, 53, was named an assistant coach with the Predators in 2013 after coaching Team USA to a gold medal at the World Juniors earlier that year.

A Hall of Fame defenceman, Housley suited up for eight teams over his 21-year career, which came to an end after the 2002-03 season. He ranks 19th in league history with 1,495 career games played.

Housley has never served as a head coach at a league level, serving only in international competition.

Washington Capitals assistant Todd Reirden, University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery and former Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien have reportedly interviewed for the opening already.