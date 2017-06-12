The Florida Panthers have not and will not ask defenceman Keith Yandle to waive his no-move clause ahead of the Vegas Expansion Draft, according to George Richards of the Miami Herald.

Yandle signed a seven-year, $44.45 million contract with the Panthers ahead of last season. In his first year with the club, the 30-year-old defenceman had five goals and 36 assists in 82 games.

Yandle also kept alive his ironman streak of 633 consecutive games played despite then Panthers coach Tom Rowe saying the Boston native would be "out a while" after blocking a shot with his foot in December.

Yandle has 77 goals and 33 assists in 743 career NHL games.