Colton Parayko has submitted his brief ahead of arbitration with an ask of $4.85 million for one year, Fox Sports' Andy Strickland confirmed Tuesday.

The Blues countered with an ask of a two-year deal, totalling $7 million - $3.4 million in the first year and $3.6 in the second. The two sides are slated for their arbitration meeting Thursday morning.

Parayko, 24, has played only two years in the NHL but quickly moved up the ranks to become one of the Blues most reliable defenceman. He logged 21:12 of time on ice per night last season. He had four goals and 31 assists for 35 points in 81 games during the regular season.

The St. Albert, AB. native added two goals and three assists in 11 playoff games with the Blues. He then joined Team Canada at the world hockey championship, scoring three goals and posting seven points in six games as Canada won silver.

The 6-foot-6 defenceman was drafted in the third round (86th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He was also named to the 2015-16 NHL All-Rookie first team. In his rookie season Parayko scored nine goals while adding 24 assists.

The Blues said earlier this month when Parayko filed for arbitration that the two sides would continue to work on a long-term deal until the meeting.

In total, he owns 13 goals and 68 points in 160 games at the NHL level.