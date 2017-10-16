It appears that Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker will be a free agent at season's end. Parker and the Bucks have ended negotiations relating to a possible contract extension and he'll enter restricted free agency come July 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Parker, 22, is entering his fourth season with the Bucks after being drafted by the club second overall in the 2014 draft. The Duke product's career thus far has been plagued with injuries. He played in just 25 games as a rookie, and has missed 94 outings over the course his three seasons in the league.

Once thought to perhaps be a centrepiece to build around, it's unclear where Parker now fits on a young, talent Bucks squad. Giannis Antetokounmpo is unquestionably the team’s best player - some pundits even believe the Greek native has the potential to be able to challenge for the title of best player in the league, period, very soon. The Bucks also have Khris Middleton who they inked to a lucrative extension a couple of years ago, as well as last season’s rookie of the year, Malcom Brogdon, and Thon Maker, who played a significant role for the Bucks a year ago as a rookie.

Despite missing over a quarter of the Bucks' regular season games, and their playoff ones from last season, Parker had a breakout campaign during 2016-17, surpassing 20 points per game for the first time in his career while also notching career-highs in rebounds and assists.