Ahmad Brooks will sign with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, his agent told ESPN.

Brooks was released by the San Francisco 49ers late last week.

The ESPN report suggests Brooks will be ready to join the Packers pass rushing rotation, alongside Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, by the regular season opener.

The 33-year-old Brooks finished with 53 tackles and six sacks for the 49ers last season. Brooks has 370 tackles and 53.5 sacks in 10 seasons, split between the 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.