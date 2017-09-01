McAvoy confident in abilities to be a part of Bruins' top six

The Boston Bruins and restricted free agent forward David Pastrnak remain at a stand-still in contract negotiations, but talks could resume soon.

Team president Cam Neely told Mark Divver of The Providence Journal that general manager Don Sweeney expects to hear from Pastrnak’s camp as early as Friday.

“Don got an email today saying that (Pastrnak’s agent) was traveling and that they’ll connect (on Friday), so that’s some progress,″ Neely said.

The Bruins reportedly offered Pastrnak a long-term deal earlier this week with an average annual value of $6 million according to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe.

“To be honest with you, we haven’t really got a response on what they’re looking for. I know when they talked early on, they had some parameters to work around, some (comparables) that I think both sides felt were fair at that particular time. So an offer was made, but then there really wasn’t much dialogue after that,″ Neely told The Providence Journal.

Both sides still have a lot of time to work things out. Bruins’ training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 14. However, if Pastrnak isn’t signed by 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 1, he will be unable to play in the 2017-18 season, reports Dupont.

What is true about David Pastrnak: if still unsigned by Dec. 1 5pm, he is ineligible to play in NHL this season. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) September 1, 2017

“I guess I’m not necessarily worried about the situation going too long. I certainly wish that it could be done soon, but that being said I can’t really take a position on that. I’m going to leave it up to David and his agent, and Don [Sweeney] to figure this one out,” teammate Patrice Bergeron told CSNNE.

He reaffirmed that he thinks Pastrnak wants to be in Boston going forward.

In 75 games last season, the 21-year-old Pastrnak exploded for 34 goals and 36 assists. He trailed only Brad Marchand (39) for the team-lead in goals. He added two goals and two assists in six playoff games, while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per contest.

Pastrnak is coming off a three-year, $2.755 entry-level deal. He was taken No. 25 in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.