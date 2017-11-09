According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have claimed former Green Bay Packers TE Martellus Bennett off of waivers.

The Packers have waived him after they cited a "failure to disclose a physical condition" for making the move. 

Bennett practiced on Tuesday after the bye last week before going on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

Through seven games in 2017, Bennett recorded 24 receptions for 233 yards with the Packers. 

Bennett signed with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent last off-season.

The 30-year-old won a Super Bowl last season with the Patriots, and has also played for the Bears (2013-15), Giants (2012) and Cowboys (2008-11) in his career.

He owns career totals of 427 catches, 4520 yards and 30 touchdowns.

 