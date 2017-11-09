Rapoport: Packers, Bennett 'weren't on the same page'

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have claimed former Green Bay Packers TE Martellus Bennett off of waivers.

Former Packers’ TE Martellus Bennett claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2017

The Packers have waived him after they cited a "failure to disclose a physical condition" for making the move.

Bennett practiced on Tuesday after the bye last week before going on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

Through seven games in 2017, Bennett recorded 24 receptions for 233 yards with the Packers.

Bennett signed with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent last off-season.

The 30-year-old won a Super Bowl last season with the Patriots, and has also played for the Bears (2013-15), Giants (2012) and Cowboys (2008-11) in his career.

He owns career totals of 427 catches, 4520 yards and 30 touchdowns.