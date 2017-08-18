The New England Patriots could be without their top draft pick for the entire season.

According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates and Mike Reiss, the Patriots fear defensive end Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

From @MikeReiss & I: the Patriots fear their top draft pick DE Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury, per league sources. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 18, 2017

The Patriots drafted Rivers in the third round this off-season. The team had traded it's first round pick to the New Orleans Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks and it's second round pick to the Carolina Panthers for defensive end Kony Ealy.