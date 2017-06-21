The New England Patriots have signed veteran linebacker David Harris to a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are giving former Jets' LB David Harris a two-year deal worth $6.75 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with AFC East rival New York Jets after the Jets selected him the second round of the 2007 Draft. Harris recorded 63 tackles and 0.5 sacks over 15 games with New York in 2017.

The native of Grand Rapids, Michigan has 710 tackles and 35.5 sacks over 154 career games in the NFL.

The Jets released Harris earlier this month.

Over the past few seasons, the Pats have taken a lot from another AFC East opponent in the Buffalo Bill as well. Last off-season they signed wide receiver Chris Hogan and have already picked up running back Mike Gillislee and corner back Stephon Gilmore this off-season.