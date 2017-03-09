Arguably the top free agent cornerback available this off-season has been scooped up.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Stephon Gilmore has signed with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, which means he will remain in the AFC East division where he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter reports Gillmore and the Patriots have agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract, which includes $40 million guarnteed.

By comparison, the Packers signed linebacker Nick Perry to the same terms Thursday, but only $18 million was guarnteed.

Gilmore, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016. In New England, Gilmore will join a talented defensive secondary that includes fellow cornerback Malcolm Bulter and two-time Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty, and he'll fill the void left behind by free agent Logan Ryan, who perceivably will not re-sign with the Patriots.

Gilmore set a career-high last season with five interceptions, and has grabbed 14 in total in his career.