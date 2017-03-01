The New England Patriots will not be trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are expected to keep Garoppolo, who would have been one of the top options for quarterback-needy teams this offseason.

In a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams, Patriots are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Schefter noted the move will have a ripple effect across the league for all QB-needy teams.

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots in 2014 and saw action in six games for New England last season, in part because of Tom Brady's four-game suspension. The 25-year-old finished with 502 yards and four touchdowns to zero interceptions on 63 pass attempts.

The backup has one year remaining on his deal.