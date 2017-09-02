The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

Although the 24-year-old served as a backup in New England last season, he could very well wind up starting at least Week 1 for the Colts, who reports indicate are likely to be without starter Andrew Luck because of injury.

Brissett is entering his second professional season after being drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina State. With New England's starting pivot Tom Brady suspended to begin last season, Brissett started two of the clubs first four games.

In his rookie campaign, Brissett threw for 400 yards on a better than 60 per cent completion rate. He was held without a touchdown but threw no interceptions either.

In the Patriots final preseason game of 2017, Brissett went 28-39 for 341 passing yards and four touchdowns while adding another TD on the ground.

Dorsett was taken in the first round by the Colts in the 2015 draft out of Miami. After serving in a limited role as a rookie, the Speedy wideout started seven games for Indianapolis in 2016. For his career, Dorsett has amassed 528 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions.