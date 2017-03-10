The defending Super Bowl champions have added to their defence acquiring defensive end Kony Ealy from the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carolina trading DE Kony Ealy and a third-round pick to Patriots in exchange for New England's second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Ealy has spent all three seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, missing only the opening game of his rookie season in 2014.

Last season he collected 32 tackles and five sacks.

Kony enjoyed a breakout performance in Super Bowl 50, totaling three sacks, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

He is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.