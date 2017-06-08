The New England Patriots and Tom Brady's top receiver Julian Edelman have agreed to a multi-year extension, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com

The 31-year-old Edelman is entering the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract.

Edelman tallied 98 receptions for 1,106 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 16 games with the Pats last season, his eighth with the team.

The Kent State product helped Brady and the Pats to another Super Bowl victory, this time beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. He caught five passes for 87 yards in the game.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2009 Draft by New England, Edelman has 425 receptions for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns over 103 career games.