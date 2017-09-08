The New England Patriots were shocked by the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night and also lost linebacker Dont'a Hightower in the second half to an apparent leg injury.

But it might not be as bad as it looked. Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain and could be ready for Week 2 reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

#Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain vs KC, I'm told. With the long break, could actually play W2. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Rapoport notes that with New England's nine-day break between games, Hightower's chances of playing increase.

Chiefs centre Mitch Morse fell awkwardly on the right knee of Hightower and he immediately was attended to by Patriots trainers.

In to replace Hightower was Cassius Marsh, who just arrived in Foxboro a few days ago.

Hightower finished with one solo tackle and one assisted. The Patriots fell 42-27.