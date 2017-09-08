1h ago
Report: Pats LB Hightower suffers MCL sprian
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27
The New England Patriots were shocked by the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night and also lost linebacker Dont'a Hightower in the second half to an apparent leg injury.
But it might not be as bad as it looked. Hightower is believed to have suffered a minor MCL sprain and could be ready for Week 2 reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Rapoport notes that with New England's nine-day break between games, Hightower's chances of playing increase.
Chiefs centre Mitch Morse fell awkwardly on the right knee of Hightower and he immediately was attended to by Patriots trainers.
In to replace Hightower was Cassius Marsh, who just arrived in Foxboro a few days ago.
Hightower finished with one solo tackle and one assisted. The Patriots fell 42-27.