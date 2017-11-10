The New England Patriots claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Green Bay Packers Thursday, a year after the veteran put up big numbers for the Super Bowl champs, but he may not even be able to play for them this season.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers waived Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff.

Just reported on @gmfb: The #Packers waived TE Martellus Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff, per sources. He may try to play through it, but if he cannot, the #Patriots could put him on Injured Reserve. No risk for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Rapoport added Bennett may try to play through the injury, but injured reserve is an option as well.

Bennett didn't play in the Packers Monday Night loss to the Detroit Lions, and when the team released Bennett, they cited a "failure to disclose a physical condition,"

There was a rift between Bennett and the Packers growing this year, with Bennett posting on Instagram during the team's bye week he was strongly considering retiring.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett posted. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

In seven games in Green Bay the 30-year-old had 24 receptions for 233 yards. In 16 games for the Patriots last year, Bennett had 55 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.