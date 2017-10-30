Why trade Garoppolo now instead of end of season?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Major QB shakeup: 49ers trading 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Schefter says that talks between the Patriots and 49ers began on Monday morning and the trade was officially agreed upon tonight.

The 49ers had two second-round picks and Schefter notes that the one traded for Garoppolo is their original second-rounder.

For his career, Garoppolo, 25, has passed for 690 yards and five touchdowns with a 67.0 completion percentage. He has not played for the Patriots this season.

Tom Brady is now the only quarterback on the Patriots' roster or practice squad and the team will have to add a back-up via free agency or a trade.